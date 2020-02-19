Marsh & McLennan names former DHS deputy secretary to board

Marsh & McLennan's (MMC -0.7% ) board elects Jane Holl Lute as a director, effective March 1, 2020.

Lute served in the U.S. Army for more than a decade and was on the White House National Security Council staff under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In 2009, she was nominated Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where she managed day-to-day operations of the department's 500,000 employees and contract personnel.

She has also worked at the Carnegie Corporation and the U.N.