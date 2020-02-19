Consol Energy started at Buy at Benchmark, as lots of bad news priced in

Consol Energy (CEIX +2.8% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $11 price target at Benchmark, which says plenty of bad news is already priced into the stock after shares fell 54% in 2019 and are down another 57% this year.

Benchmark analyst Mark Levin says Consol "is a survivor, even as utility coal demand continues to fall over the next 5-10 years" since it produces some of the highest heat content coal in the world from some of the most productive and lowest-cost underground coal reserves.

Levin also launches coverage of Consol Coal Resources (CCR -1.3% ) with a Hold rating, noting the current 25% distribution yield is "undoubtedly attractive," but he expects a cut from the current annual run-rate of $2.05/unit to $0.80/unit in Q2.

CEIX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Very Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.