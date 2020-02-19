Autohome hits multiweek high after Q4 beat

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) has risen 11.6% and hit its highest point in over a month, after topping expectations on top and bottom lines in its Q4 report.

Revenues rose 6.5% and edged consensus at 2.33B yuan ($334.6M), while profits easily cleared their bar in EPS terms.

Looking back at the full year, CFO Jun Zou says "Despite challenging operating conditions, we managed to deliver steady revenue growth with a decent profit level ... Contribution from new initiatives increased to an impressive 18% of the total revenues."

Revenue by segment: Media services, 1.06B yuan (down 3.2%); Leads generation, 823.9M yuan (up 5.5%); Online marketplace and other, 448M yuan (up 42.6%).

