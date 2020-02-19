Torchlight's Orogrande Basin test well hits multiple pay zones

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH +6.7% ) trades higher after saying it encountered several conventional pay zones with its A25 No. 2 well at its Orogrande Basin project in New Mexico.

Torchlight says the well reached a total depth of 7,623 ft. and drilled through the unconventional Wolfcamp, Penn, Barnett and Woodford zones, marking the first time the company confirmed the presence of Barnett and Woodford formations directly on its lease.

"The A25 #2 is an important deep exploration well, which confirms the unconventional Barnett and Woodford near the center of Torchlight's 134,000 acres," the company says.