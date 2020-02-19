FDIC, OCC extends comment period for proposed CRA changes

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency extend the public comment period for proposed changes to the Community Reinvestment Act by an addition 30 days to April 8, 2020.

The agencies proposed on Dec. 12, 2019 to modernize the regulations and provided for a 60-day comment period after the formal publication on Jan. 9, 2020.

The proposed regulations are intended to increase bank activity in low- and moderate-income communities where there is significant need for credit, more responsible lending, and greater access to banking services.

The proposal is intended to clarify what qualifies as credit under the CRA. They will also create and additional definition of "assessment areas" tied to where deposits are located and ensuring that banks provide loans and other services to low- and moderate-income persons in those areas.

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, DPST, QABA, KBWR, WDRW, FTXO, BNKU, BNKD, BNKO, KNAB, BNKZ