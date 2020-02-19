Uniti seeks record gain as Cowen looks to Windstream deal

Uniti Group (UNIT +14.3%) is sharply higher today after Cowen signals "cautious" optimism for a deal with Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) following the latter's release of cleansing materials.
The mutually agreed terms coming out of the materials suggest a fair value of about $16, analyst Gregory Williams notes, even with worst-case inputs on the remaining areas - and he's "encouraged a deal will be struck."
And that value marks 52% upside even from today's marked-up price.
Uniti Group is up 25.9% for the week and up 11.9% YTD; it declined 54% over the past year.