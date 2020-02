Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) reports revenue rose 6% in Q4 after factoring out currency swings.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to a record level for the quarter of $143M.

The company says Q1 off to a strong start as the momentum we experienced in December has continued. Full-year revenue of $9.4B to $9.6B is anticipated vs $9.3B and adjusted EBITDA of $750M to $850M.

Shares of Avis are up 8.44% in AH trading.

Previously: Avis Budget EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)