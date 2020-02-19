Inflation pinches bottom line at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company systemwide sales increased 1.7% in FQ1 vs. +1.9% consensus. Company same-store sales rose 2.9%, driven higher by average check growth of 2.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $76.6M vs. $83.0M a year ago.

Restaurant-level EBITDA fell 140 bps to 24.8% of sales vs 25.0% consensus. The decrease was due primarily to commodity and wage inflation, partially offset by the benefit of lower maintenance and repairs expenses.

Looking ahead, Jack in the Box expects full-year system same-store sales growth of 1.5% to 3.0% and adjusted EBITDA of $265M to $275M vs. $270M consensus.

JACK -0.85% AH to $88.00.

Previously: Jack In The Box EPS misses by $0.21, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)