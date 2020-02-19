Realty Income Q4 beats, issues strong 2020 guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $3.50-$3.56 vs. consensus of $3.51.

Sees investing $2.25B-$2.75B in 2020 based on current market conditions.

"We invested approximately $3.7B in high-quality real estate during 2019, a record year for property-level acquisitions, including $1.7B during the fourth quarter," said President and CEO Sumit Roy.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 84 cents and increased from 79 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $397.5M crushes the consensus estimate of $375.2M and rose from $342.6M a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 11:30 Pacific Time.

