Independence Realty starts 8.5M-share stock offering related to forward sale

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) starts a public offering of 8.5M shares of common stock in connection with a forward sale agreement.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.275M shares of stock.

IRT expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund potential acquisitions and other investment opportunities and may use proceeds for other corporate purposes, including the reduction of outstanding borrowings under its unsecured credit facility.