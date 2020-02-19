Zillow rises as Homes segment juices Q4 revenues

Zillow Group is higher in early postmarket action (Z +6.9% , ZG +7.3% ) after its Q4 earnings surprised on the topside with revenues that more than doubled year-over-year.

Revenues rose 158% to $944M for the quarter, wrapping up full-year revenues that rose 106%, powered by rapid expansion in Homes and growth in the Premier Agent business.

Adjusted EBITDA went negative after the investment in Homes, to -$3.2M from a year-ago $32.4M. And net loss widened slightly on a GAAP basis, to $101.2M from a year-ago loss of $97.7M.

Revenue breakout: Homes, $603.2M (up 1,359%); Premier Agent, $233.5M (up 6%); Rentals, $39.2M (up 12%); Other IMT, $46.95M (up 5%); Mortgages, $21.1M (down 10%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

