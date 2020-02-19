CyrusOne 2020 guidance trails consensus

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) slips 1.5% in after-hours trading after its guidance for 2020 normalized FFO per share of $3.75-$3.90 trails the consensus estimate of $3.98.

Sees 2020 total revenue of $1.015B-$1.055B vs. $1.08B consensus.

Expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $535M-$555M vs. 2019's actual adjusted EBITDA of $512M.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 99 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents and increased 15% Y/Y.

Q4 revenue of $253.9M compares with $248.3M consensus and increased 15% Y/Y.

Q4 net operating income of $160.1M rose 12% from a year ago.

Leased ~5 MW of power and 28,000 CSF in Q4, representing ~$1.1M in monthly recurrent rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: CyrusOne FFO beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)