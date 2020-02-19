Pioneer Natural pops after Q4 beat, dividend hike
Feb. 19, 2020 4:28 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) +2.3% after-hours following a solid Q4 earnings beat and a 25% dividend increase.
- Pioneer says Q4 total production of 363K boe/day exceeded the top end of company guidance, and oil output of 220K bbl/day hit the top end of guidance.
- The company's Q4 average realized price for oil was $56.01/bbl, its average realized price for natural gas liquids was $18.60/bbl, and the average realized price for gas was $2.21/Mcf.
- Q4 production costs, including taxes, averaged $8.48/boe.
- Pioneer plans FY 2020 drilling, completions and facilities capital spending of $3B-3.3B, up from $2.7B in 2019, to be fully funded within forecast cash flow of $3.9B.
- Pioneer expects 2020 total production of 383K-403K boe/day, and oil output of 235K-245K bbl/day, driven by its "top-tier acreage position in the Permian Basin that continues to deliver the most productive oil wells in the Permian Basin, combined with low well costs."
- Q1 total production is forecast at 361K-376K boe/day, with oil production of 217K-227K bbl/day.