Pioneer Natural pops after Q4 beat, dividend hike

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD+2.3% after-hours following a solid Q4 earnings beat and a 25% dividend increase.
  • Pioneer says Q4 total production of 363K boe/day exceeded the top end of company guidance, and oil output of 220K bbl/day hit the top end of guidance.
  • The company's Q4 average realized price for oil was $56.01/bbl, its average realized price for natural gas liquids was $18.60/bbl, and the average realized price for gas was $2.21/Mcf.
  • Q4 production costs, including taxes, averaged $8.48/boe.
  • Pioneer plans FY 2020 drilling, completions and facilities capital spending of $3B-3.3B, up from $2.7B in 2019, to be fully funded within forecast cash flow of $3.9B.
  • Pioneer expects 2020 total production of 383K-403K boe/day, and oil output of 235K-245K bbl/day, driven by its "top-tier acreage position in the Permian Basin that continues to deliver the most productive oil wells in the Permian Basin, combined with low well costs."
  • Q1 total production is forecast at 361K-376K boe/day, with oil production of 217K-227K bbl/day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.