SpartanNash lower after guidance arrives below expectations

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) peels off 2.48% in AH after the company's guidance misses the expectations of analysts.

Looking ahead, SpartanNash sees FY20 EPS of $1.12 to $1.20 vs. $1.24 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $180M to $190M vs. $197M consensus. The company expects the food distribution segment will continue to achieve mid-single digit sales growth driven by existing customers and new business, partially offset by attrition in the independent retail base and the closure of the Fresh Kitchen operations.

Previously: SpartanNash EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 19)