IMAX +4.1% after capping record year with Q4 beat

IMAX is up 4.1% after hours following Q4 earnings that surprised to the upside and capped a record box-office year for the company.

Total revenue rose 14% to $124.3M, and gross margin got a near eight-point boost as well, to 62.4% from 54.6%.

Net income multiplied to $21.4M from $3.8M (adjusted net income hit $21.5M from a year-ago $16.4M, a 31% increase).

Q4 revenue by segment: Network, $43M (up 3.3%); Theatre, $77.6M (up 25.3%).

For the year, the business "demonstrated significant strength by setting a number of new records for the Company including annual revenue as well as global, international, and local language box office — underscoring the increasing geographic diversification of our business," says CEO Richard Gelfond.

As for China, where theaters are still closed nationwide: "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and needless to say the safety of our team and audiences is our top priority," Gelfond says, adding the company looks forward to improving circumstances.

Cash and equivalents came to $109.5M as of Dec. 31, with total bank indebtedness down $37.8M Y/Y to $18.2M. The company had $280M available under its $300M credit facility.

