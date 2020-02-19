Williams Q4 DCF rises 11%; reaffirms 2020 guidance

Williams (NYSE:WMB) Q4 adjusted EPS of 24 cents misses the average analyst by a penny and increased from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 distributable cash flow of $828M, up 11% Y/Y; dividend coverage ratio is 1.80x vs. 1.82x a year ago.

Reports record Q4 gathered volumes of 13.3 BCF/D, up 10% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.28B rose from $1.20B a year earlier.

Record Q4 firm reserved transportation capacity of ~21.8 BCF/D, up 8% Y/Y, is driven by expansion projects including the Gateway and Rivervale South to Market expansions in the Northeast and the North Seattle Lateral expansion in the Northwest.

"Looking ahead to 2020, our disciplined approach to capital allocation should allow us to fully fund our increased dividend and capital expenditures with internally generated cash flows," said President and CEO Alan Armstrong.

Reaffirms 2020 guidance — adjusted EPS of 95 cents-$1.20; adjusted EBITDA of $4.950B-$5.250B; distributable cash flow of $3.05B-$3.45B; dividend coverage of ~1.7x at midpoint.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

