Hyatt Hotels -3% after cautious outlook

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) tops Q4 revenue estimates off a RevPAR drop of 0.5%.

The company's report is taking a backseat to the guidance amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hyatt didn't factor in the outbreak into its outlook because of the difficulty in estimating the impact. Comparable system-wide RevPAR growth is expected to be in the range of -0.5% to +1.5% and adjusted EBITDA of $760M to $780M is anticipated. Net room growth of 6.5% to 7.0% is expected.

Shares of Hyatt are down 3.27% AH to $87.00.

