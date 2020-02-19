JMP Group plans tender offer for up to 3M of its shares

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) plans to launch a tender offer to buy back up to 3M shares representing limited liability company interests in JMP Group at a purchase price of $3.25 per share.

JMP shares closed at $3.02 on Feb. 19.

If the tender offer is fully subscribed, the company will have purchased ~15.4% of its outstanding shares as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The offer is expected to commend on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 and expire at 11:59 PM New York City time on Friday, March 20, 2020.

It's not conditioned on any minimum number of shares being tendered.