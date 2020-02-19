Stocks near all-time highs despite coronavirus disruptions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added to record highs, as investors show confidence that the economic impact of the coronavirus will be limited by government and central bank efforts.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said today that the government would connect factories with technology companies to identify weak links in their supply chains, one of several steps Chinese authorities have taken to limit the economic fallout of the virus.

In the U.S., building permits climbed to a near 13-year high in January, while the FOMC minutes from the January meeting did not alter the market's favorable outlook for monetary policy.

The S&P 500 energy (+1.3%) and information technology (+1.1%) sectors climbed more than 1%, with energy stocks enjoying a boost from a 2.4% surge in WTI crude oil to $53.29/bbl.

Apple's +1.5% rebound today following yesterday's quarterly revenue warning was a testament to the market's view that the coronavirus is a transitory event.

Meanwhile, the defensive-oriented real estate (-1.4%) and utilities (-1.1%) sectors closed noticeably lower.

U.S. Treasury bonds traded within a narrow range and closed slightly lower, lifting the two-year yield 2 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield by one basis point to 1.57%.