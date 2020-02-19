TPG Specialty Lending declares $0.41 dividend

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) declares $0.41/share quarterly dividend, 5.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.39.

Forward yield 7.23%

Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 13; ex-div March 12.

In addition, Board of Directors has declared aggregate special cash dividends per share of $0.50 that will be paid to shareholders during Q2 2020.

Specifically, $0.25/share will be payable on April 30 to shareholders of record as of April 15 (ex-div April 14), and $0.25/share will be payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 15 (ex-div June 12).

