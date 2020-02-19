Energy Transfer dips after growth pans out in Q4 beat

Shares in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) that were higher after hours have turned lower, now down 1% , following Q4 earnings where revenues topped consensus.

A boost in operating income raised attributable net income to $1.01B.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% Y/Y to $2.81B. For the year, that ended up at $11.2B, above the company's most recently raised guidance ($11B-$11.1B).

Distributable cash flow rose 2%, to $1.55B; distribution coverage ratio is 1.88x (excess coverage of $725M in distributable cash flow).

For 2020, it's guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $11B-$11.4B.

Capex is expected at $3.9B-$4.1B, updated to include some $300M in capex tied to the acquisition of SemGroup.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

