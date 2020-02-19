Invesco Mortgage Q4 core EPS beats estimate, exceeds dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Q4 core EPS of 52 cents exceeds the 48 cent consensus and rises from 47 cents in Q3 2019.

Exceeds dividend for fifth straight quarter.

Generated 2.9% economic return for the quarter.

IVR rises 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Q4 net interest income of $86.0M increased from $73.0M in Q3; average net interest margin of 1.45% vs. 1.20% in Q3.

Book value per common share of $16.39 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $16.31 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 9:00 AM ET.

