Gladstone Land Q4 FFO rises on higher lease revenue

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 17 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 14 cents and increased from 14 cents in Q3 2019.

The improvement was primarily driven by higher lease revenue in the current quarter, partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Q4 total operating revenue of $13.5M beats the $12.1M consensus and rose 23% from Q3.

Q4 cash flow from operations of $7.47M fell 23% from $9.65M in Q3.

Net asset value per share fell to $11.41 at Dec. 31, 2019 from $11.49 at Sept. 30, 2019, primarily driven by the dilutive effect of certain equity issuances during the quarter and ongoing capital improvements made on certain of our farms (which won't be reflected in the fair values of the properties until the respective projects are completed).

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Land FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)