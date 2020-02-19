TPG Specialty Lending Q4 investment income declines

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Q4 net investment income of 51 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 47 cents.

Compares with 55 cents in Q3 2019 and 67 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 total investment income of $66.5M compares with consensus of $63.2M and decreased from $70.1M in Q3 and $74.7M in the year-ago quarter.

The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayment fees, which was partially offset by an increase in the average portfolio size for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Reported net asset value per share of $16.83 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $16.72 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 annualized return on equity based on net investment income was 12.2% vs. 13.3% in Q3 and 16.4% in Q4 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: TPG Specialty Lending EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)