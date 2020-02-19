Park Hotels sells DC hotel, São Paulo hotel for $208M

Feb. 19, 2020 5:21 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closes on the sales of the 197-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown and the 503-room Hilton São Paulo Morumbi for combined gross proceeds of ~$208M.
  • The Embassy Suites DC sale price of $90.4M represents a 5.9% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income when adjusted for anticipated capital expenditures.
  • The Hilton São Paulo sale price of $117.5M represents a 5.8% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income when adjusted for anticipated capital expenditures.
