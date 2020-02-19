Park Hotels sells DC hotel, São Paulo hotel for $208M
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closes on the sales of the 197-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown and the 503-room Hilton São Paulo Morumbi for combined gross proceeds of ~$208M.
- The Embassy Suites DC sale price of $90.4M represents a 5.9% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income when adjusted for anticipated capital expenditures.
- The Hilton São Paulo sale price of $117.5M represents a 5.8% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2019 net operating income when adjusted for anticipated capital expenditures.