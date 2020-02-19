Cimarex Energy surges after quarterly results, dividend boost

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) +7.1% after-hours following mixed Q4 results and an announced 10% dividend increase.

Cimarex says it produced 292.7K boe/day in Q4, up 16.5% Y/Y, and averaged 278.5K boe/day for the full year, up 25.5%; Q4 oil production rose 15% Y/Y to 92K bbl/day, and full-year oil output jumped 27% to 86.2K bbl/day.

Q4 realized oil prices averaged $54.80/bbl, up 11% from $49.30/bbl in the year-ago quarter, realized natural gas prices averaged $1.19/Mcf, down 45% Y/Y from $2.16/Mcf a year earlier, and natural gas liquids averaged $14.13/bbl, down 32% from $20.71/bbl a year ago but up 31% from the lows in Q3 2019.

For the full year, Cimarex realized $52.77/bbl of oil, down 7% from 2018, $1.11/Mcf of natural gas and $13.55/bbl of NGLs sold.

Cimarex says it invested a total of $1.32B in 2019, including $944M attributable to drilling and completion activities.

Proved reserves at year-end 2019 totaled 620M boe, up 5% Y/Y; oil reserves increased 16%.