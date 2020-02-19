Mosaic sees phosphate supply tightening further on coronavirus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) flat pre-market after reporting a wider than expected Q4 loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, but the company expects phosphate supply will tighten further due to the coronavirus.

Mosaic says net sales in the quarter fell 17% to $2.1B from $2.5B a year earlier, driven by lower sales volumes and lower phosphate prices.

Q4 potash net sales fell 33% Y/Y to $395M, and gross margin fell to $61/metric ton from $88/mt a year earlier, due to higher costs per ton as a result of a lower operating rate.

Q4 net sales in Mosaic Fertilizantes slipped 11% to $864M, and gross margin fell to $32/mt from $56/mt for the same period a year ago, driven primarily by lower prices.

Q4 phosphates net sales fell 25% to $698M, and segment adjusted gross margin was negative $45/mt vs. positive $81/mt a year ago, driven mostly by lower realized prices and the impact of fixed costs on lower volumes.

Mosaic says it expects China will be a key swing factor for phosphate market fundamentals in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Much of the phosphate production in Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, has been curtailed or idled, and the company expects the decline in supply, as well as limited new capacity elsewhere in the world, will contribute to a continued tightening of phosphate market fundamentals.

Mosaic says potash production curtailments are bringing the market into balance in 2020, and it expects strong demand in the Northern Hemisphere for spring, followed by the typical surge in activity in the Southern Hemisphere in Q3.

The company also expects strong global fertilizer demand in 2020 as farm economics remain robust.