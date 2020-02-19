Ribbon -5.2% as Q4 misses on falling revenues

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 5.2% postmarket after posting its Q4 earnings, which missed expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues dropped 3.6% from the prior year, to $161M, and net loss widened substantially on a GAAP basis, to $150M from a prior loss of $2M.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $30M from $24M, however.

The company also tapped a veteran of Arris to be its new president/CEO.

Cash flow from operations rose to $33M from a year-ago $14M.

For 2020, "we expect continued growth in profitability and cash flow with our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to be between $90M and $95M, excluding the pending ECI acquisition."

"We expect low single-digit revenue growth in 2020 compared with 2019 and believe that quarterly seasonality in 2020 will be comparable to 2019," says CFO Daryl Raiford.

Press release