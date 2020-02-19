U.S. crude supply rose 4.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.2M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 14, the fourth weekly build in a row.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.7M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.6M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 400K barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 3.3M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

March WTI crude recently was at $53.56/bbl after settling at $53.29/bbl on Nymex.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX