Telus launches C$1.3B equity offering

Shares in Telus (NYSE:TU) are down 0.4% postmarket after the company announced a C$1.3B equity offering.

It's entered into a deal with underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities in order to buy from the company 25M common shares at C$52 each.

That's about a 3.2% discount from today's Toronto close of C$53.72.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 3.75M common shares (or 7.5M shares at C$26 if it comes after the two-for-one split effective March 17).