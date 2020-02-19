Albemarle expects 2%-3% drop in 2020 revenues as lithium prices lag
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +1.3% after-hours despite reporting slightly lower than expected Q4 earnings, but revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $993M due to increased lithium sales volumes and favorable pricing for bromine specialties.
- Q4 sales of lithium products rose 20% Y/Y to $411M, as higher volumes offset flat prices, bromine specialties increased 13% to $79.7M, and sales of catalysts for refineries - which Albemarle has said are key to funding its lithium expansions - slipped 2.6% to $76.7M.
- For FY 2020, the company forecasts a 2%-3% drop in sales to a range of $3.48B-$3.53B, in line with $3.53B analyst consensus estimate, resulting in a dip in adjusted EPS of 16%-21% to $4.80-$5.10, in line with $4.96 consensus.
- Albemarle anticipates lower 2020 results from its lithium and flat-to-slightly lower results from bromine specialties, partially offset by flat to slightly higher results from the catalysts business.