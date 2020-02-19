Brightcove -8.7% after revenues, guidance disappoint

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is down 8.7% in light postmarket trade after its Q4 report, where it edged adjusted profit expectations but fell short on revenues.

Operating losses widened to $6.9M on a GAAP basis from a year-ago loss of $2.5M; non-GAAP operating income rose to $2.2M from $0.24M.

Revenues rose 16% to $47.6M; subscription and support revenue rose 18%, to $44.6M.

And mirroring operating income, net loss was $6.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.6M; non-GAAP net income rose to $2.4M from a year-ago $0.15M.

Cash flow from operations was $2.1M vs. a previous $2.8M; free cash flow came to -$336,000 after the company invested $2.4M in capex and capitalization of internal-use software.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $46.8M-$47.8M (light of conesensus for $48.3M) and EPS of $0.03-$0.05 (vs. consensus for $0.01). For 2020, it sees revenue at $194M-$196M (short of expectations for $202.3M) and EPS of $0.19-$0.29 (vs. consensus for $0.22).

