Parsley Energy slides as Q4 earnings miss, capex set to jump in 2020

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -3.3% after-hours after reporting lower than estimated Q4 earnings and higher capital spending plans where others are cutting back, anticipating FY 2020 capex of $1.6B-$1.8B vs. $1.37B in 2019.

But the company forecasts sharp gains in full-year production to 200K-210K boe/day vs. 140.6K boe/day in 2019, and 2020 oil output of 125K-133K bbl/day from 86.8K bbl/day in the prior year.

Q4 net oil production increased 16% Y/Y to 89.6K boe/day, and total net production averaged 146.2K boe/day.

During Q4, Parsley's average realized unhedged oil price of $56.40/bbl net of transportation costs represented a discount of $0.47/bbl to the average WTI Cushing price for the quarter.

Lease operating expense in the quarter averaged $3.54/boe; the company reiterates FY 2020 LOE guidance of $3.50-$4.50/boe, up from $3.45/boe during 2019.