CenterPoint CEO Prochazka departs; Somerhalder named interim CEO

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) says Scott Prochazka has stepped down as President and CEO, and appoints John Somerhalder as interim CEO.

The company's board says "now is the right time for a new leader with a fresh strategic perspective to lead the company though its next phase of growth and value creation."

Somerhalder has served on CenterPoint's board since 2016 and is a 40-year energy industry veteran, including as CEO and a director of AGL Resources.

Prochazka joined CenterPoint in 2011 and became President and CEO in January 2014.