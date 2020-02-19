Judge slams PG&E tree trimming results in heated hearing

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) criminal probation criticizes the company for falling behind on efforts to trim trees near power lines, which is supposed to reduce the risk that its equipment will spark more California wildfires.

Judge Alsup said during a heated hearing today that PG&E is again in violation of its probation due to its handling of the fire threat, but he stopped short of imposing a new restriction he has warned he might decide to place on the company that would force it to tie an executive bonus program entirely to safety goals.

The judge said PG&E had failed to achieve full compliance with state tree trimming requirements and with the company's own goals for making its electric grid safer, and said he was weighing whether to impose additional conditions in the interest of public safety.