Petrobras' surging Q4 earnings lifted by higher production, lower costs

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reports Q4 net income rose to 8.2B reais (~$1.9B) from 2.1B reais in the year-ago quarter but came in below analyst expectations, as the company was hit by impairments and rising administrative costs.

Petrobras recorded 6.59 reais in impairments due to revisions to Brent oil price forecasts plus a 2.2B-real impairment at its RNEST refinery due to construction delays

Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled 36.5B reais, up from 29.2B reais in the same quarter last year, and sales of 81.8B came in just shy of 82.8B reais from a year ago.

Full-year 2019 profit totaled 40.1B reais ($9.19B), the company's highest annual figure ever.

Petrobras produced a record of 3.03M boe/day in Q4, while its average cost of production fell to $6.50/bbl from $9.50/bbl a year earlier, and the cost in pre-salt fields reached just $3.00/bbl.

"The strategy of increasing its exploration in deep waters and the sale of assets was key to the improvement" in the company's financial results, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Brazilian brokerage Mirae Asset.