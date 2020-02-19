Texas regulator names best and worst companies for gas flaring

The oil and gas industry practice of burning surplus gas from oil wells has reached levels not seen in Texas since the 1950s, according to a new report released by Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton.

Wells across the state - particularly at fracking sites in west Texas - are producing more natural gas than pipelines can move, raising daily flaring volumes to an estimated 650M cf in 2018, more than double from 268M cf/day in 2017.

"The state as a whole is still well below historical levels and most of the rest of the world," Sitton says in the report.

With an average of nearly 23.4M cf/day of gas flared in 2018, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) burned the most gas, but the company produced more than 181K bbl/day of crude during that year, giving it a relatively low flaring intensity score of 0.13, according to the report.

Top Texas producer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) generated more than 360K bbl/day of crude while flaring 7.7M cf/day of gas, giving it a 0.02 flaring index score.

Other major companies with relatively low flaring intensity in Texas included EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Continental Trend Resources was the most flaring intense company operating in Texas, whose 2.93 score was the result of producing 62 bbl/day of crude and burning 181K cf/day of gas.

Other companies high in flaring intensity included EP Energy, Endeavor Energy Resources, Surge Operating and Jagged Peak Energy.