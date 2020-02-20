Data breach at MGM Resorts exposes 10.6M accounts

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) has confirmed the personal information of more than 10.6M guests who have stayed at its hotels, including celebrities and tech CEOs, was published on a hacking forum earlier this week.

While the leaked files contained "full names, phone numbers, addresses, emails and dates of birth... no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

MGM's hotels include Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Mirage, New York New York, Luxor and Excalibur in Las Vegas.