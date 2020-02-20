World's biggest shipper sees coronavirus peak

"Over the last two and a half weeks we have seen a steady decline in the number of new [coronavirus] cases" and "that is positive," A.P. Møller-Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKAF) CEO Søren Skou told Bloomberg, after soft Q4 results.

"It means, very well, we could be set for a peak within the next two weeks," he added. "If that were to be the case, then we would expect a very weak March and a rebound in April, a sharp rebound in April... but there is still a lot of uncertainties out there."