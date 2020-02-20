DOJ backs Oracle in Google copyright battle

The DOJ has thrown its weight behind Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a pivotal Supreme Court case against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) that was once referred to as the "copyright case of the decade."

At issue is the way Google used Java in Android. Oracle argues the tech giant copied 11,500 lines of its code more than 10 years ago, though Google posits it was legal under the fair-use doctrine.

The entire case hinges on whether it’s possible to copyright APIs and could have significant consequences as the high court weighs the limits of copyright law in the digital age.