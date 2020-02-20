Futures pause after new record highs

Markets continue to discount potential coronavirus impacts on the belief that the virus will be largely controlled by the quarter-end and as macro policy continues to loosen with China cutting benchmark lending rates.

That sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, though stock index futures are now debating direction after inching between gains and losses overnight.

The release of weekly jobless claims today will also give us a read on the health of the labor market, while earnings season continues with results from Domino's Pizza, ViacomCBS, Dropbox and Fitbit.