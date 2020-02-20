Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies for $12.55/share

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF) will acquire Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) for $12.55/share in cash, or for ~$500M enterprise value.

Adesto accelerates Dialog’s expansion into the growing IIoT market that enables smart buildings and industrial automation, seamlessly driving cloud connectivity.

DLGNF sees transaction EPS accretive within the first calendar year following the close, and expects annual cost synergies of about $20 million within the first year across the combined company.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in Q3 '20.

The Board of Directors of Adesto has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Adesto stockholders vote in favor of the transaction.