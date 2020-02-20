Shanghai +1.8% on latest coronavirus stimulus

In a widely expected move, the PBOC lowered its benchmark lending rates overnight, cutting its one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05% and the five-year rate from 4.80% to 4.75%.

The move follows the central bank's decision on Monday to lower interest rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility - funds the PBOC lends to financial institutions - from 3.25% to 3.15%.

"The ten basis point reduction will help companies weather the damage from the coronavirus at the margins," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

Shanghai +1.8% to 3,030.

