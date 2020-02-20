KLA prices senior notes offering due 2050

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to sell $750M of its 3.300% Senior Notes due 2050 under an automatic shelf registration statement.

The offering is expected to close on Feb. 28.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on Mar. 1 and Sept. 1 of each year, commencing on Sept. 1, 2020.

The company expects net proceeds to be ~$741.2M, of which ~$523.8M will be used to redeem $500M of 4.125% senior notes due 2021, and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

