Six Flags declares $0.25 dividend

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) declares $0.25/share quarterly dividend, a -69.9% decrease from prior dividend of $0.83.

Forward yield 2.63%

Payable March 11; for shareholders of record March 4; ex-div March 3.

“Our board’s decision to reduce the dividend was not taken lightly,” said Richard Roedel, Chairman of the Board. “We believe this decision is in the best long-term interests of the company and our shareholders. Our new quarterly payout ensures sufficient free cash flow to cover the dividend, preserves financial flexibility to maintain a healthy balance sheet, and provides the ability to invest in our business.”

See SIX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.