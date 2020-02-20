Tivity Health down 39% premarket on Q4 miss, soft guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Q4 results:

Revenues: $272.8M (+78.3%); Healthcare: $159.1M (+4.0%); Nutrition: $113.7M.

Increase due to addition of Nutrition segment and a $6M increase in Healthcare segment.

Net loss: ($323.1) (-999%); loss/share: ($6.69) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.40 (-45.2%).

GAAP loss due to ($377.1M) impairment charge related to Nutrisystem from trade name ($137.1M) and goodwill ($240.0M). An amortization expense of $17.4M was also recorded to accelerate the amortization the customer list intangible asset to more closely align with the estimated economic benefit.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $55.5M (+50.0%).

Cash flow ops: ($2.5M) (-107.3%).

Q1 guidance: Revenues: $335M - 350M (consensus: $363M); Healthcare: $170M - 175M; Nutrition: $165M - 175M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $16M - 22M.

2020 guidance: Revenues: $1,243M - 1,285M (consensus: $1,3400M); Healthcare: $683M - 695M; Nutrition: $560M - 590M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $190M - 205M.

Shares down 39% premarket on light volume.

Tivity Health EPS misses by $0.15, misses on revenue