Six Flags -14% after warnings on soft organic sales

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reports attendance fell 3% Y/Y during the slower winter quarter.

In-park spending per capita was up 2% during the quarter, while admissions revenue per capita fell 2%.

Looking ahead, Six Flags guides for full-year EBITDA of $435M to $465M vs. $533M consensus. The company warns soft organic revenue trends, and increasing operating cost headwinds, primarily related to higher minimum and market wages, will be difficult to overcome in 2020.

Six Flags also cut its quarterly dividend payout by 70%.

Shares of Six Flags are down 14.49% premarket to $32.51.

