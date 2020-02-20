SmileDirectClub defends top dentist over Cal Dental Board accusations

In a statement, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) calls the accusations against Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer "unfounded" and "untrue" and "entirely without merit."

It says Dr. Sulitzer has practised for more than 35 years, has been licensed in California since 2003 and "continues to be in good standing" with state licensing bodies, adding that the "baseless" claims were filed in direct retaliation to its efforts to address the Dental Board of California's wrongful conduct in failing to stop its investigator from threatening and intimidating customers and employees at SmileShops in the state.