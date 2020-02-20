Hormel Foods acquires smokehouse business

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) strikes a deal to acquire Texas-based Sadler's Smokehouse for $270M.

Sadler's Smokehouse is described as a family-owned business that specializes in premium and authentic pit-smoked meats for retail and foodservice customers.

"This is a very strategic acquisition for our foodservice business and it gives us another successful brand to expand into the retail and deli channels," says Hormel CEO Jim Snee.

Sadler's Smokehouse will continue operations from its facility in Henderson, Texas and will report into the refrigerated foods segment.

The transaction is expected to close in March.

HRL -1.49% premarket to $47.72.

Source: Press Release

