Tenneco expects $150M hit from coronavirus

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is down slightly in early trading as investors digest the company's guidance update amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tenneco sees full-year revenue of $16.7B to $17.1B vs. $17.1B and adjusted EBITDA of $1.30B to $1.45b VS. $1.43b.

2020 outlook: "The certainty of the full impact of the COVID-19 virus results in a wider full year outlook range for revenue and EBITDA than customary. This outlook assumes that the equivalent of four full weeks of production would be lost in China in the first quarter, which would represent a negative impact of approximately $150 million on value add revenue, and $50 million on EBITDA."

Shares of Tenneco are down 0.76% premarket to $9.20.

